Gen-Z creators amplify Palestinian voices amid online challenges

In the midst of growing concerns over the spread of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Palestinian sentiment on social media platforms, young digital activists from Gaza are boldly fighting back sharing pro-Palestinian voices with their followers. Despite facing harassment and mounting challenges, these Gen-Z social media warriors are using platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter to disseminate vital information about Palestine.

One notable platform is Muslim, founded Palestinian Ameer Al-Khatahtbeh. This online community provides a space for Gen-Z and millennial Muslims to connect and share news, opinions, lifestyle, and culture. Al-Khatahtbeh, now 25 years old, has gained a significant following on TikTok and Instagram, amassing over five million followers and two million followers respectively. His posts on @Muslim Instagram account provide up-to-date news and updates about the Israel-Gaza conflict, where he highlights the struggles faced Palestinians.

However, Al-Khatahtbeh and other Palestinian creators have also experienced backlash and threats from online trolls. Some videos have even mocked Palestinians who lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes. Nevertheless, these content creators are determined to persist and amplify the voices of Palestinians in the face of adversity.

Social media platforms like TikTok play a crucial role in shaping the narrative and raising awareness about the Israel-Gaza conflict. Hashtags such as #Israel and #Palestine have garnered billions of views as young people turn to these platforms for news and various perspectives on the conflict. Additionally, the hashtag #freepalestine has gained significant traction with around 770 million views in the US alone, according to TikTok data.

Despite facing censorship and restrictions, these Gen-Z creators continue to fight for justice and share crucial information with their followers. By leveraging the power of social media, they are able to challenge misinformation, combat anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, and shed light on the struggles and experiences of Palestinians.

