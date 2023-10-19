Instagram’s Outsized Influence on China’s Social Media Landscape

Instagram, while a niche and inaccessible platform in China, wields significant influence on the region’s social media landscape from afar, according to a report Launchmetrics and Lyst. Titled ‘Exploring Instagram’s Influence on Brand Performance’, the report analyzed media impact value (MIV) over the first half of 2023, focusing on in-app brand queries in the fashion, lifestyle, and beauty sectors.

The report found that Instagram had the highest MIV of any social media platform analyzed, with a total of $16.9 billion. Facebook ranked second with $3.5 billion. In China, lifestyle app Xiaohongshu and YouTube tied for third place with an MIV of $2 billion. The fashion sector performed particularly well, achieving a collective MIV of $8.7 billion.

Despite its ban in China, Instagram has an estimated 3.5 million users in the country as of January 2023. However, the exact number is difficult to determine due to the ban. Chinese users either download the app with a VPN or create profiles while abroad.

This report highlights the continued significance of Instagram for fashion and beauty brands, even in the face of challengers like TikTok. Although it may be a relatively inaccessible platform in China, its impact on the region’s social media landscape cannot be ignored. With its high MIV and influence, Instagram remains a critical platform for brands to reach their target audience in the fashion, lifestyle, and beauty sectors.

