Finding Holiday Magic: Unique Seasonal Job Openings for the Festive Season

Holiday hiring may be down compared to last year, but there are still plenty of opportunities for those looking to spread Christmas cheer and earn some extra income. Hotels, zoos, and retailers across the United States are seeking individuals who can bring the magic of the season to life.

LinkedIn, a well-known career website, reports that seasonal job postings have declined 50% this year. Despite this drop, there is a demand for elves, Santas, gift wrappers, and other skilled helpers to fill critical roles during the holidays. While retailers are expected to hire about 40% fewer employees than in 2020, they still need sales associates, cashiers, drivers, beauty advisors, warehouse and stock associates to handle the influx of shoppers and online orders.

Here are some unique and festive seasonal job openings compiled LinkedIn:

1. Santa Claus at Toledo Zoo: The Toledo Zoo in Ohio is searching for a kind and friendly Santa Claus for its Lights Before Christmas festival. The ideal candidate should have their own Santa suit and preferably a natural white beard. Previous experience as a Santa or graduation from Santa school is preferred.

2. Elf Ambassadors at Fairmont Princess Hotel: The Fairmont Princess in Scottsdale, Arizona, a luxurious AAA Five Diamond hotel, is assembling a festive team of hospitable holiday helpers. The hotel is looking for Santa Elf Ambassadors with a “gift of greetings” to create Christmas magic. They are seeking fun and energetic multitaskers who can provide a delightful and warm welcome to guests.

3. Gift Wrappers at Williams Sonoma: Williams Sonoma in Corte Madera, California, is in search of gift wrappers who can rival the efficiency of North Pole employees. This full-time seasonal position pays $16 to $17 per hour and requires applicants to have a high school diploma and one to two years of retail experience. Gift wrappers are expected to offer personalized service and leave a positive and lasting impression on customers.

These are just a few of the unique seasonal job opportunities available this holiday season. Whether you choose to be Santa, an elf, or a gift wrapper, you can bring joy and festive spirit to others while earning extra income. So dust off your Santa suit, practice your gift-wrapping skills, and embark on an unforgettable holiday adventure!

FAQ

1. Are there any seasonal job opportunities available despite the decline in holiday hiring?

Yes, there are still opportunities available in various industries, including hotels, zoos, and retailers. While overall holiday hiring has decreased, specific positions such as Santas, gift wrappers, and hospitality roles are in demand.

2. Is previous experience necessary for seasonal positions?

Some employers prefer candidates with relevant experience, such as previous work as a Santa or experience in retail. However, there are also entry-level positions available that require no prior experience.

3. Are there any part-time seasonal job options?

Yes, many seasonal jobs offer part-time positions, allowing individuals to work flexible hours during the holiday season. This can be ideal for those looking to balance work with other commitments.

4. How can I find more seasonal job openings?

You can search for seasonal job openings on career websites like LinkedIn or utilize job search engines that allow you to filter results seasonality or temporary positions. Additionally, visiting local establishments directly and inquiring about available positions can also be a fruitful approach.