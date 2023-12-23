Interior Design Trends for 2024: A Look into the Future

In the fast-paced world of TikTok, trends come and go in the blink of an eye. From viral hacks to adorable home decor finds, the platform has become a hotspot for discovering what’s new and exciting. When it comes to interior design, TikTok is no exception. With algorithms tailored to our preferences, the numbers don’t lie. Farmhouse style has taken the top spot, garnering over 40 million views in the past year alone. But what other trends have captured the attention of TikTok users?

We turned to industry experts for their insights on the upcoming interior design trends for 2024. Rachel Coffey, social marketing manager at Le Creuset; Gideon Mendelson, founder and creative director at Mendelson Group; and Jennifer Verruto, founder and CEO of Blythe Interiors all weighed in on the latest trends.

While farmhouse style continues to reign supreme, it’s taking on a new twist. Rather than the traditional midwestern farmhouse aesthetic, clients are gravitating towards a European version with warm and cozy elements, infused with French Country flair. This style embraces warm wood tones, natural stone, earthy palettes, and organic materials.

Moving away from the rustic farmhouse look, vintage decor has also found its place in the hearts of TikTok users. With a focus on self-expression, incorporating vintage treasures and heirlooms into your space adds a sense of personality and creates conversation starters. Blending modern finds with sentimental pieces creates a collected and eclectic look.

For those who believe that more is indeed more, maximalism is the go-to design style. Embracing boldness through mixed materials, playful patterns, and saturated colors, maximalism adds visual appeal and creates a striking presence in any home. It’s the perfect style for those who love to make a statement on social media.

Lastly, eclecticism embraces inclusivity and individuality. With no rules to follow, this style allows you to showcase your personality incorporating various design styles and personal items that may be quirky or sentimental. The key is to curate a space that feels collected and evolved over time.

As the years go, TikTok will likely continue to be a driving force in setting interior design trends. So if you’re looking to stay ahead of the curve, keep an eye on the platform for the latest and greatest in home decor inspiration.