Social Media’s Role in Pushing Branding Boundaries: A Designer’s Perspective

The rise of social media has had a profound impact on the world of branding, pushing boundaries and forcing brands to rethink the way they connect with their audiences. This perspective comes from freelance designer and art director Ferran Feixas, who believes that social media has been a major factor in this shift.

Feixas argues that social media has transformed the way brands interact with their consumers. In the past, branding was primarily focused on design, with strongly visual identities and carefully curated content. However, thanks to social media, brands now have to consider consumer behavior and adapt their strategies accordingly.

Brands are now opting for dynamic and engaging social media strategies that align with how consumers behave online. The emphasis is on creating content that is not only visually appealing but also engaging, witty, and of the moment. This shift has allowed brands to connect with their audience on a more personal level, creating a sense of authenticity and relatability.

Feixas also reflects on the evolution of his own career in the design industry. He started out working on print design projects that focused on the tactile and sensory aspects of branding. However, as digital platforms became more prominent, he had to adapt his skills to incorporate motion and interactivity into his work.

Overall, Feixas’ perspective highlights the positive impact social media has had on the branding industry. It has forced brands to go beyond design and focus on connecting with their consumers in new and innovative ways. Social media has become a powerful tool for creating brand awareness, engagement, and loyalty.

Sources:

– Teemu Suviala interview

– Ferran Feixas personal experience