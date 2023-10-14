Are we too dependent on our mobile phones?

In today’s digital age, it is not surprising that many people have become reliant on their mobile phones. From communication to entertainment, these devices have become an essential part of our daily lives. However, this dependence may have unintended consequences.

Recently, I found myself realizing that something was amiss in my relationship with my phone. On average, I spend about four hours a day interacting with it, if not more. This sudden realization came after I sent a WhatsApp message to one of my daughters, who was only a few meters away from me. It made me question the impact of technology on our personal connections.

It seems that the excessive use of screens, particularly among children, teenagers, and young adults, has become a cause for concern. But it is not just the younger generation; even adults find themselves tethered to their phones, unable to detach from the digital world. We have given up our freedom and fallen victim to a technology that was supposed to be harmless.

I experienced this first-hand when my partner confronted me about my lack of attention during our conversations. I had become accustomed to multitasking, trying to maintain face-to-face conversations while simultaneously handling various digital distractions. The constant overflow of messages, memes, and irrelevant notifications on WhatsApp often diverts our attention from meaningful interactions.

So why do we continue to succumb to this behavior? Some may argue it is due to work or a sense of necessity. They claim that it is inevitable and that only a select few can afford to detach from their mobile phones. However, it is essential to realize the impact this dependence has on our well-being.

To address this issue, journalist Catherine Price offers a one-month therapy plan in her book, “Cómo cortar con tu móvil” (How to Break Up with Your Mobile Phone). The book provides simple strategies to overcome addiction and regain control over our usage. It serves as a reminder that there is more to life than the virtual world contained within our phones.

In conclusion, it is time to reassess our relationship with mobile phones and find a balance between the digital and physical world. Let’s not forget the power of real conversations and human connections that go beyond the simplicity of a WhatsApp message.

Sources:

– La Vanguardia (no URL provided)

– “Cómo cortar con tu móvil” Catherine Price (source not specified)