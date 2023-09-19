Production Underway on “Desert King” – Netflix’s Neo-Western Drama Series

Filming has officially begun in Australia on “Desert King,” an upcoming neo-western drama series that is set to be a prestigious production for Netflix in the Asia-Pacific region. The story revolves around money and power in Australia’s harsh Outback regions, with filming locations in the remote Northern Territory and near Adelaide, South Australia.

The six-part series delves into the Lawson family, the world’s largest cattle station, and the challenges they face when the lack of a clear successor threatens to tear them apart. As the once great dynasty descends into decline, rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders, and billionaire miners all seize the opportunity to assert their dominance.

Directed Greg McLean, known for his work on “La Brea” and “Wolf Creek,” “Desert King” boasts an extraordinary cast, although Netflix has yet to reveal their identities. The series is a joint production between Easy Tiger and Ronde, created Tim Lee and Ben Davies.

Funding for the series comes from the Northern Territory Government’s Production Attraction Incentive Program (PAIP) and the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) Screen Production Fund. The PAIP aims to attract large-scale Australian and international productions to the Northern Territory, stimulating the local screen industry and contributing to the economy through employment and goods and services.

Post-production for the series will be completed in South Australia, supported the SAFC’s PDV Rebate. Filming will take place on the traditional land of the Larrakia people in Darwin, Northern Territory, and the Kaurna people in Adelaide, South Australia. Prior to production, Netflix and Screen Territory held the First Nations Production Ready Bootcamp, providing First Nations participants with training and preparing them for roles in the series.

Que Minh Luu, Netflix’s director of content ANZ, expressed excitement about shooting the series in the Northern Territory for the first time and utilizing South Australia’s world-class production facilities. The show aims to showcase an version of Australia that is both authentic and captivating to audiences around the world.

Executive producers Ben Davies and Rob Gibson are thrilled to bring the rarely-seen world, characters, and stories of the Top End to life, highlighting the timeless yet modern landscape of the region and the inherent dangers it poses.

“Desert King” is part of Netflix’s local slate of Australian content, which includes previously released shows such as “Heartbreak High,” “Wellmania,” “True Spirit,” and “Run Rabbit Run.” It joins an impressive lineup of upcoming releases and announced projects, such as “Boy Swallows Universe,” “Surviving Summer Season 2,” “Love Is in the Air,” and “Onefour: Against All Odds.”

