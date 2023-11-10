New Generation: The Samsung QN85C Neo QLED TV

In a rapidly advancing world of technology, having a television that not only meets our needs but also surpasses them has become a priority. That’s why we are excited to present a unique offer that redefines the television experience: the Samsung QN85C Neo QLED TV, a 65-inch marvel that is now available at an unbeatable price.

From this Friday at 7:00 pm until Monday at 5:00 am, a promotion is being unveiled that will leave everyone astonished. The Samsung QN85C Neo QLED TV, with its cutting-edge technology and superior image quality, will be available with an impressive 52% discount, making the final price only 1,099 euros. Additionally, you can get an additional 100€ off with Samsung Delivery and Rent.

With the Samsung QN85C Neo QLED TV, you will enter a world of vivid colors and crisp details. Its Neo QLED technology brings each scene to life with color precision and depth that must be seen to be believed. Whether you are watching your favorite series, a football match, or playing the latest video games, the image quality is simply unparalleled.

Highlighted Features of the Samsung QN85C Neo QLED TV:

– Quantum Matrix Technology: More light, more contrast, and 100% color volume with new Mini LED.

– Neo QLED 4K Processor with AI: Enhanced image quality through Artificial Intelligence in 4K.

– Quantum HDR 1500: Deeper contrast and vibrant colors thanks to HDR10+.

– 60W with Dolby Atmos®: Immersive multidimensional sound with top, center, and bottom speakers.

– Smart TV powered Tizen: Access your favorite content faster, more intuitively, and with personalization.

But it’s not just about image quality. The Samsung QN85C is a Smart TV that takes artificial intelligence to another level. Its user-friendly interface allows you to access your favorite streaming services, apps, and more, all in one place. Plus, with voice assistant integration, controlling your TV has never been easier.

Experience the future of television with the Samsung QN85C Neo QLED TV. Get ready to be captivated stunning visuals and immersive entertainment like never before.

