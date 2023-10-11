WhatsApp introduces new “username” feature for easier contact

WhatsApp is making it easier than ever to connect with someone introducing a new feature called “username”. In the past, users would need to exchange phone numbers in order to chat, but now they can simply create a unique username, such as “@carlos1994”, making it much simpler to find and identify contacts.

This new feature also provides an added layer of privacy. Users will now have the option to hide their phone numbers, preventing unknown individuals from seeing it in their profile. Instead, only the username will be visible to members of a group, ensuring that unwanted contacts cannot easily reach out. If someone continues to bother you, you can simply block them, knowing that your phone number is securely hidden.

At the moment, this function is only available in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS. To access it, users will need to download TestFlight from the App Store and follow the provided link to request a spot in WhatsApp Beta for iPhone. Once installed, users can create their unique alphanumeric username navigating to the “You” tab and selecting their profile picture.

WhatsApp is continuously developing this feature, and soon users will also be able to hide their phone numbers in their profiles. This new username feature is not only making it easier to connect with others, but it also provides an added layer of privacy and security for users.

