Descente Strengthens Position in Ski Sector Through Partnership with Chinese National Teams

Premium athletic brand Descente recently made waves in the world of winter sports announcing its partnership with the Chinese National U-shaped Snowboard Team and the Chinese National Alpine Ski Team. At a spectacular press event held at the General’s Mountain Ski Resort in Xinjiang’s Altay region, Descente unveiled customized equipment designed specifically for the national teams.

In addition to the collaboration, Descente also launched a dedicated National Team-inspired collection, which is now available at selected stores across China, as well as through the brand’s WeChat Mini Program and Tmall flagship store. To add to the excitement, boutique coffee brand Arabica has opened a shop at Descente’s General’s Mountain store in Altay, offering adventurers the opportunity to savor a cup of coffee at the foot of the snowy mountains, enhancing their skiing experience.

The press event was livestreamed through Descente’s official brand channels, attracting an online audience of over 13 million viewers. The presence of brand ambassador, actor, and singer William Chan further boosted the campaign, with the hashtag “Originating from Skiing” gaining over 25.4 million views as of publication. Viral videos and images of Chan skiing were widely shared on social media platforms like Weibo and Xiaohongshu.

With a history dating back to 1935, Descente has evolved from its roots in skiing to become a prominent brand in various sports, including golf, cycling, running, cross-training, and female fitness. The brand’s rapid growth can be attributed to its partnership with the Anta Group in 2016, which enabled Descente to enter the Chinese market and take advantage of the country’s investments in winter sports. Currently, Descente operates 183 stores in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao.

The partnership with the Chinese national snowboard and ski teams further solidifies Descente’s position in the ski sector. By providing cutting-edge sports technology and earning endorsements from professional athletes, Descente aims to consolidate its leading position in the industry. Altay, located in Xinjiang, has emerged as one of the most recognized ski destinations in China, thanks to its favorable geography and ideal snow conditions.

As the peak snow season approaches, Descente’s partnership with the Chinese national teams, accompanied its impactful marketing campaign, is expected to significantly boost brand awareness and appeal among local winter sports enthusiasts.

FAQ

1. How can I purchase Descente’s National Team-inspired collection?

Descente’s National Team-inspired collection is available at designated stores nationwide, the brand’s WeChat Mini Program, and its Tmall flagship store.

2. Where was the press event held to announce Descente’s partnership?

The press event took place at the General’s Mountain Ski Resort in Xinjiang’s Altay region, known as the birthplace of human skiing.

3. Who attended the press event as Descente’s brand ambassador?

Actor and singer William Chan attended the press event as Descente’s brand ambassador.

4. How long is the winter sports season in Altay?

Altay has the longest operating winter sports season in China, typically lasting from October to May.

5. How many stores does Descente currently operate in China and its neighboring regions?

As of June 2023, Descente runs 183 stores in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao.