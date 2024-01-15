Bollywood Stars with Regal Lineage

Summary:

It is intriguing to discover that some Bollywood actors have illustrious royal backgrounds. This article explores the royal connections of several Bollywood celebrities, uncovering their ancestral heritage, titles, and family legacies.

Irrfan Khan – A Hidden Royal Lineage:

One of Bollywood’s finest actors, Irrfan Khan, was born Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan. However, he later dropped the prefix “Sahabzade,” as he felt embarrassed to be associated with his royal lineage. Hailing from a Pathaan family in Rajasthan, Irrfan’s mother belonged to the prestigious Tonk Hakim family, with power over the entire village of Tonk. His father was a respected zamindar in the village.

Kiran Rao – From Nizam’s Royal Family:

Kiran Rao, the former wife of actor Aamir Khan, comes from the royal family of Nizam in Hyderabad. Her grandfather, J Rameshwar Rao, was the Raja of Wanaparthy state from 1944 to 1971. After the Indian government abolished Privy Purse, he joined the Indian Foreign Service and established Orient Longman, a renowned publishing company.

Aditi Rao Hydari – A Royal Bloodline:

Aditi Rao Hydari, rumored to be dating Tamil actor Siddharth, has impressive royal connections. She is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Nazar Ali Hydaru, a former Prime Minister of Hyderabad. Additionally, her great-uncle, Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, served as the last British-appointed Governor of Assam.

Sagarika Ghatge – The Royal Bride:

Sagarika Ghatge, known for her role in the movie “Chak De India” and her marriage to cricketer Zaheer Khan, has ties to the royal family of Kagal. Her grandmother, Sita Raje Ghatge, was the daughter of Tukojirao Holkar III of Indore.

Parveen Babi – Pathan Legacy:

The late Parveen Babi belonged to the Babi dynasty of Junagadh. The Babi tribe, also known as the Pathans of Gujarat, had a long-established presence in the state. Her father, Vali Mohammed Khan Babi, served as an administrator for the Nawab of Junagadh.

Manisha Koirala – Nepalese Royalty:

Manisha Koirala, known for her role in “Dil Se,” comes from the royal family of Nepal. Her father was a former cabinet minister, and her grandfather and uncles held the position of Prime Ministers in Nepal.

Bhagyashree – A Princely Lineage:

Bhagyashree, famous for her debut in “Maine Pyar Kiya,” belongs to the royal Patwardhan family of Sangli in Maharashtra. Currently, her father, Maharaja Vijaysinh Raje Patwardhan, holds the title of the Raja of Sangli.

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan – The Nawabs of Bollywood:

Saif Ali Khan, renowned as the Nawab of Bollywood, inherited the title as the 10th Nawab of Pataudi. His grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, was the last official nawab of the region, and his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the Begum of Bhopal. Both Saif’s grandfather and father had illustrious cricket careers, playing for the Indian and English cricket teams.

Naseeruddin Shah – Descendant of Nawabs:

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah comes from a family of Nawabs. His great-great-grandfather, Jan-Fishan Khan, was an Afghan warlord who became the Nawab of Sardhana.

Sonal Chauhan – The Rajpur Heritage:

Sonal Chauhan, known for her role in “Jannat,” hails from the royal Rajpur family of Manipuri in Uttar Pradesh.

Riya and Raima Sen – Royalty in Their Veins:

Riya and Raima Sen, daughters of actress Moon Moon Sen and granddaughters of Suchitra Sen, have royal ancestry. Their paternal grandmother, Ila Devi, was the daughter of King Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda. Their great-grandmother was Indira Raje, the princess of Cooch Behar.

