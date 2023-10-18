WhatsApp Plus V17.53: The Latest APK Update with Exciting Features

WhatsApp is making several modifications to compete with WhatsApp Plus, but what they don’t realize is that the famous APK has been updated with a series of new features already present in Meta’s app. Do you have it yet? The developer, AlexMods, has released WhatsApp Plus V17.53 APK, which includes the latest WhatsApp features such as passkeys, the option to add another account, change the app’s design, and more.

To get the latest version of WhatsApp Plus APK for October 2023 on your Android device, follow these steps:

1. First, make a backup of your regular WhatsApp. This will come in handy if you decide you don’t like WhatsApp Plus V17.53.

2. Once the backup is complete, uninstall WhatsApp and ensure that there are no residual files with that name in your internal storage.

3. After completing these steps, proceed to download WhatsApp Plus V17.53. You can find the APK following this link [no source given].

4. Once you have the APK, grant permission on your smartphone to install applications from third parties. It would also be useful to disable the Google Play protection that classifies the APK as a virus.

5. Now, simply install the APK and enter your mobile number, verification code, and customize your name and photo if desired.

Once everything is done, you can start chatting with all your friends, but this time on a new platform. With WhatsApp Plus V17.53, you can also save the statuses of your contacts even if more than 24 hours have passed and download them.

WhatsApp Plus APK provides an enhanced experience compared to the regular WhatsApp, with added features and customization options. It has become popular among users who want more control and flexibility over their messaging app. However, it is important to note that WhatsApp Plus is a third-party modded version of the original WhatsApp and is not officially supported WhatsApp itself.

