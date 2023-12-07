Florida Governor Proposes Major Budget Cuts and Tax Cuts

In a new spending proposal released on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has recommended cutting over 1,000 state jobs and reducing the current budget more than $4.6 billion. Despite these cutbacks, the governor also plans to maintain popular sales tax holidays.

Governor DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, unveiled his budget plans at a press conference held at a charter school in Marco Island, southwest Florida. Instead of delving into the specific jobs to be cut, the governor mostly focused on his previous accomplishments and expressed disappointment over the exclusion of the Florida State University Seminoles from the college football championship playoffs.

Interestingly, Governor DeSantis is requesting $1 million to allow FSU to sue the College Football Playoff committee, even though the championship outcome will be determined long before the budget is approved. As a parent of FSU fans himself, DeSantis stated, “We are going to set aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may.”

In addition to the proposed job cuts, Governor DeSantis is also advocating for over $1 billion in tax cuts, which includes the reintroduction of sales tax holidays for school and hurricane supplies, as well as recreation activities.

It is important to note that these recommendations are merely suggestive, as the final decision lies with the Legislature, whose annual session will commence next month. Once the Legislature agrees on a spending plan, Governor DeSantis will have the authority to veto specific items if he chooses.

While the budget cuts and tax cuts are significant aspects of Governor DeSantis’ proposal, the focus on the FSU football team and the attempt to challenge the College Football Playoff committee draws attention as a unique highlight of this budget announcement.