Employees at Disney World District Face IRS Back Taxes for Pass Benefits

An internal memo obtained the Orlando Sentinel reveals that employees at Governor Ron DeSantis’ Disney World oversight district owe over $2 million in back taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The issue arose from Disney passes that employees and retirees received as part of their benefits. The district administrator, Glen Gilzean, explained in an email to employees that the previous leadership failed to notify them of their IRS obligations regarding the payment of taxes on these season pass benefits.

To rectify the situation, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is taking steps to cover the back taxes owed employees and retirees. Gilzean stated that resolving this matter is a top priority for the leadership team, ensuring that employees are not penalized for past failures.

Matthew Oberly, a district spokesman, confirmed that employees were unaware of their tax liabilities and expressed gratitude for the administration’s willingness to absorb the accumulated financial burden over the years.

The IRS spokesman mentioned that, as per federal law, the agency cannot confirm or deny any correspondence regarding tax-related matters. No immediate response has been received from Disney regarding this issue.

This development comes in the midst of the ongoing conflict between Governor DeSantis and Disney. Earlier this year, DeSantis appointed a new board to replace previous Disney-friendly members at the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which oversees the Disney World district. The new board criticized a perks program that favored Disney over other businesses, resulting in an “unethical” program. However, some employees expressed their discontent, stating that the theme park passes were a significant factor in their decision to work for Disney.

District officials have revealed that the Disney perks cost $2.5 million in 2022. In exchange for ending the program, the new board approved a $3,000 yearly stipend, which is still subject to bargaining for unionized employees.

According to Charlotte A. Erdmann, a tax attorney specializing in Orlando Tax Law, both the district and employees may face tax implications if the taxes on Disney passes were never paid. Erdmann considers the passes to be a taxable benefit, similar to wages or bonuses, due to their substantial value. If the district ends up paying the tax liability on behalf of its employees, taxpayers would ultimately bear the financial burden, considering that Disney and its affiliates account for approximately 86% of the district’s property taxes.

Gilzean assured employees that he is actively working to resolve the tax issue and understands the stress it can cause. The district is diligently striving to address the matter as soon as possible.