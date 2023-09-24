Valais School Addresses Inappropriate WhatsApp Group

The management of the Saint-Maurice orientation cycle in Valais has sent a letter to parents regarding the responsible use of cell phones and social media. The concern arose from the existence of a WhatsApp group consisting of 80 teenagers exchanging pornographic content and hate speech.

Shortly after the start of the school year, the school decided to inform parents about the problematic group on the well-known messaging platform, urging them to take responsibility in order to contain cyberbullying and its consequences. The principal of the school expressed their disappointment about the content circulating in the group, including filmed fights, nude photos, suicidal messages, violent and manipulated images.

This is the first time that the Valais school has been faced with such a significant issue related to a WhatsApp group. The school finds it difficult to control what happens outside its premises, and although there are clear guidelines stating that WhatsApp should not be used before the age of 16 and should not be used at school, it is apparent that what happens outside of school remains beyond its control.

Parents are being called upon to be vigilant and monitor their children’s use of social media. However, many parents acknowledge that they struggle with this issue. They find it a source of tension and admit that they try to monitor their children’s activities but are not always successful. For researcher Zoé Moody from the University of Geneva, parents and schools have complementary roles. While parents can establish regular dialogue, set boundaries, and even impose sanctions for crossing those boundaries, schools have a preventive role.

