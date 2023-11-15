Des Moines Public Schools Implements Increased Security Measures After Controversial Social Media Post

Des Moines Public Schools has recently ramped up security measures in response to a social media post made one of its employees. The post in question featured a photo of a district employee standing in front of a large mirror in a classroom, accompanied a caption that read “Every day is another opportunity to force kids in public schools to be gay.” The controversial post quickly garnered attention and went viral on various social media platforms.

In light of the post’s viral spread, the district has experienced a deluge of complaints and threats, necessitating an increase in public safety presence at one of its schools and the involvement of law enforcement. While district officials have refrained from identifying the specific school affected, the impact of the threats has been taken very seriously.

The post initially caught the attention of a far-right influencer’s social media account, Libs for TikTok, who shared screenshots of the post, further amplifying its reach. Outraged commenters called for the dismissal of the staff member responsible for the post.

Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts promptly addressed the situation, issuing a statement acknowledging the employee’s misguided attempt at humor and sarcasm. Roberts emphasized that such attempts, particularly in online spaces, can be easily misconstrued. He affirmed that the employee realizes their mistake and has since removed the post, while facing appropriate consequences administered the district’s personnel office.

Roberts also took the opportunity to reiterate the district’s steadfast commitment to providing quality education, free from any form of coercion or encouragement concerning students’ sexual orientation. He stressed that Des Moines Public Schools is a diverse and inclusive educational community, priding itself on welcoming individuals from different backgrounds and identities.

The ongoing harassment stemming from the dissemination of the post the anti-LGBTQ group, Libs of TikTok, has caused significant disruptions within the district. Recognizing the disruptive patterns previously caused this group elsewhere in the country, district officials remain vigilant, devoting ample resources to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.

As the district deals with the aftermath of this incident, it serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering an inclusive and respectful environment within educational institutions, and the need for vigilance in addressing issues that arise in the digital realm.

