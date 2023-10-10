Hairstylist Margaret Doherty & Co Recognized as Runner-Up for Best Use of Social Media in Hair/Beauty at NI Social Media Awards

Margaret Doherty & Co, a hairstylist and educator, has been honored with the runner-up award for Best Use of Social Media in Hair/Beauty at the NI Social Media Awards. These awards celebrate excellence in social media marketing and recognize the businesses, organizations, and individuals that are creating inspiring content and utilizing social media positively.

The winners were announced at a grand event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, which was attended more than 500 representatives from various industries including retail, hospitality, tourism, government, health, and fitness. Over 400 entries were received for the awards, showcasing the outstanding work being done in social media and digital marketing across Northern Ireland.

Niamh Taylor, Co-Founder of the NI Social Media Awards, emphasized the collaboration, community, and connection that stood out to the judges. She expressed pride in seeing so many people using social media for good causes such as helping others, raising awareness, growing businesses, and creating job opportunities.

Martin Booth, Managing Director of Corner Bakery, highlighted the power of social media and digital marketing in his business. He commended the winners for their hard work and dedication in creating engaging content that resonates with audiences and achieves remarkable results.

The NI Social Media Awards are organized Niamh Taylor of Digital 24 and Caroline O’Neill of Digg Mama and Digg For Success, both esteemed digital marketers and industry mentors. The awards are judged a panel of experts who work with major brands, ensuring a high standard of evaluation.

Individual category partners and sponsors for the awards include Bedeck, Bellamianta, BNL Productions, Buzz Off At Bumble And Bee, Champagne Memories, Digg For Success, Digital Twenty Four, Fiona Brown Communications, Kobault, MAD Colour, Podglamping Ireland, Starview Hot Tubs, Ted & Stitch, Todd’s Leap, Ulster University, and United Wines. The charity partner for the awards is Action Cancer.

