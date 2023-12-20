Derry City and Strabane Council Forms Working Group to Support Pro-Palestine Campaign

Summary: Derry City and Strabane Council have established a task and finish working group to support the pro-Palestine ‘Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions’ (BDS) campaign. The working group aims to bring forward a detailed report on the practical implementation of BDS. Additionally, the Council will utilize social media platforms to raise awareness about organizations implicated in human rights violations in Palestine until a permanent ceasefire is achieved in Gaza.

The motion to form the working group was proposed Sperrin independent District Councillor Paul Gallagher and was later amended Waterside Sinn Féin District Councillor Christopher Jackson. The amendment allows the Council to use social media platforms without any cost to ratepayers in order to highlight their support for the BDS campaign.

Supporters of the working group argue that international pressure can have a significant impact in addressing the ongoing conflicts and human rights violations in Palestine. They believe that Councils should play a role in implementing BDS even though legal constraints exist, especially in the context of the deliberate ethnic cleansing and targeting of women and children.

Councillor Brian Tierney of Ballyarnett SDLP and Councillor Shaun Harkin of Foyleside People Before Profit expressed their support for the working group, emphasizing the importance of collectively pushing the message of solidarity with Palestine. They believe that individual actions, such as refusing to buy products from targeted companies, can contribute to the success of the BDS campaign.

On the other hand, Waterside UUP Alderman Darren Guy opposes the use of Council resources to support the campaign, citing concerns about freedom of choice and the possible intimidation of businesses BDS protesters.

The establishment of the working group Derry City and Strabane Council reflects a growing trend in Ireland, with many other councils voting to support the BDS campaign. The involvement of social media platforms is seen as a concrete way to demonstrate solidarity and raise awareness about the ongoing issues in Palestine.