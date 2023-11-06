Unveiling the Hidden Dangers of Social Media Skincare Trends

Social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok have become a hotbed for skincare trends, but dermatologists are warning about the potential dangers lurking behind the glamorous facade. During National Healthy Skin Month, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) raises awareness about the hazards associated with popular fads showcased on these platforms.

One of the most worrying trends identified dermatologists is the rise of at-home cosmetic procedures. Microneedling, also known as dermarolling, is particularly concerning due to the risk of infections and incorrect techniques. Board-certified dermatologist Sara Moghaddam stresses the need for caution, pointing out that the allure of immediate results on social media may disguise potential emergencies resulting from bad reactions.

Another alarming trend highlighted board-certified dermatologist Lindsey Zubritsky is the use of nasal tanning spray. Despite self-tanners being a safe option for achieving a tan, nasal tanning spray presents a higher risk. To activate its effect, individuals must inhale the spray and then expose their skin to the sun without protection. This confluence of factors increases the chances of developing skin cancer and premature aging signs such as wrinkles and age spots.

Social media has also popularized the notion of using hot peppers like Scotch bonnet or habanero to temporarily achieve fuller lips. However, board-certified dermatologist Oyetewa Oyerinde warns against this practice due to potential allergic reactions and the subsequent development of eczema or rashes that are difficult to eliminate. For those seeking fuller lips, Oyerinde recommends consulting a board-certified dermatologist who can safely administer FDA-approved dermal fillers.

Moreover, the unregulated consumption of supplements marketed for skin, hair, and nails poses serious risks. Board-certified dermatologist Rajani Katta explains that these supplements, when taken without medical supervision, have been linked to birth defects, increased cancer risk, and various side effects like acne and hair loss.

Lastly, there has been a concerning trend of anti-sunscreen sentiment on social media, with claims that most sunscreens are detrimental to health. However, board-certified dermatologist Lindsey Zubritsky emphasizes that there is no scientific evidence to support these claims. Current FDA recommendations are based on rigorous scientific research, and sunscreen ingredients available in the U.S. have been deemed safe for human health.

While social media can be an excellent source of inspiration, it’s crucial to exercise caution and educate oneself about skincare trends before trying them at home. Consulting a board-certified dermatologist is always advisable to ensure safety and effective results for your skin.

FAQ

Are at-home cosmetic procedures safe?

At-home cosmetic procedures, such as microneedling, can be dangerous due to the risk of infections and incorrect techniques. It is advisable to consult a board-certified dermatologist for safe and effective results.

What are the risks of nasal tanning spray?

Nasal tanning spray poses a higher risk compared to self-tanners applied to the skin. It requires individuals to inhale the spray and then expose their unprotected skin to the sun, increasing the likelihood of developing skin cancer and premature aging signs.

Is using hot peppers for fuller lips safe?

Using hot peppers to temporarily achieve fuller lips can be potentially dangerous. It may cause allergic reactions, eczema, or rashes that are difficult to eliminate. Consulting a board-certified dermatologist for FDA-approved dermal fillers is recommended for safe and desired results.

What are the risks of taking supplements for skin, hair, and nails?

Consuming supplements marketed for skin, hair, and nails without medical supervision can pose risks such as birth defects, increased cancer risk, acne, and hair loss. It’s important to consult a healthcare professional before starting any supplement regimen.

Is sunscreen harmful to human health?

There is no scientific evidence to support the claims that sunscreens are harmful to human health. The FDA recommends sunscreen ingredients based on rigorous scientific research, and the available options in the U.S. have been deemed safe for use.