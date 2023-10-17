Snapchat’s Effectiveness as an Advertising Platform Revealed Study

A recent study conducted seven well-known brands in Norway and Denmark has shed light on the effectiveness of Snapchat as an advertising platform. This meta-study aimed to uncover the real impact of advertising on Snapchat and provided valuable insights for advertisers considering including Snapchat in their media mix.

In a time when advertisers need reliable calculations to make strategic decisions in the wide range of digital media options available, this study had two main objectives. Firstly, to learn more about the effectiveness of using Snapchat as a marketing channel. Secondly, to provide inspiration on how to accurately measure the true value of digital media.

The growth of digital media consumption and associated expenses has changed the advertising landscape, with broader results from Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) showing that digital media now outperforms traditional advertising to a greater extent. Social media has experienced the most significant increase in sales driven media in the past five years, highlighting the importance of detailed insights into channel effectiveness within social media.

Komplett.no, an online retailer, participated in the study to obtain hard facts about their prioritization of Snapchat as an advertising platform and determine if it was worth the investment or simply a trendy way to reach a younger audience.

The study revealed that Snapchat provides a significant return on media investment, contributing to a sales increase of 3 to 7 percent across the cases studied. Advertisers also have room to allocate up to 25 percent of their total campaign budget to Snapchat, with strong results observed. Furthermore, Snapchat has a remarkable “spill over-effect” on other channels, particularly in search, providing an additional 30 percent beyond what can be measured on the platform.

The study emphasizes the challenges of relying too much on misleading attribution models, such as “last-click”, and highlights the importance of adopting a comprehensive and incremental approach to measurement. It also underscores the need for media effectiveness to be specific to individual advertisers, considering varying circumstances like customer lifetime value and profit margins.

Snap Inc.’s sales manager in the Nordics, Steffen Rabben, expressed delight in the study’s findings, which demonstrate Snapchat’s effectiveness as an advertising platform in Norway and the Nordics. He emphasized Snapchat’s commitment to providing a powerful and efficient marketing channel and its ability to help brands achieve their business goals in the dynamic digital landscape.

The study was facilitated Acceleration, a data and technology consulting firm within WPP, a leading media company. Geographical experiments were used to identify Snapchat’s incremental effect, ensuring that any nationwide factors that could potentially influence the results were taken into account. The study covered seven experiments conducted across Denmark and Norway from October 2022 to March 2023, offering a diverse range of cases across various industries.

Definitions:

Meta-study: A study that analyzes and compares the results of multiple independent studies on a specific topic.

Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM): A statistical analysis tool used to measure the impact of various marketing activities on sales and other outcomes.

Attribution models: Mathematical models that assign credit to different marketing touchpoints for driving a desired action, such as a purchase.

