Hayley Erbert Recovers from Emergency Brain Surgery

Summary: Hayley Erbert, professional dancer and wife of “Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough, recently underwent emergency brain surgery following a diagnosis of a cranial hematoma. Hough took to Instagram to praise Erbert’s strength and resilience and express his gratitude for the support they have received. Erbert is now on the road to recovery, with Hough updating fans on her stable condition.

After experiencing disorientation following a performance, Erbert was rushed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma caused a burst blood vessel. Immediate surgery in the form of a craniectomy was required to address the condition. The couple has been overwhelmed the kindness and offers of assistance they have received during this challenging time.

According to medical experts at the Mayo Clinic, an intracranial hematoma refers to the collection of blood within the skull resulting from a ruptured blood vessel in the brain. While Hough’s representatives have not provided further comments, celebrities and friends such as Mira Sorvino, Candace Cameron Bure, and Jennifer Love Hewitt have expressed their support and well wishes for Erbert’s recovery.

Hough, a renowned dancer and judge on “Dancing with the Stars,” has achieved significant success on the show, with multiple wins as a professional dancer. He and Erbert performed together on the show in 2020 and got married in August of the same year. The couple had plans to embark on their “Symphony of Dance” tour before Erbert’s health scare.

Erbert’s journey to recovery continues, with her loving and supportive family her side. The couple remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received and hopes to pay it forward in the future. As fans eagerly await updates on Erbert’s progress, they send their thoughts and prayers for her complete recovery.