Title: Hayley Erbert, Wife of Dancing with the Stars Judge Derek Hough, Hospitalized After Medical Episode

Summary: Hayley Erbert, the wife of Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough, was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical episode during their Symphony of Dance tour. Hough revealed in an Instagram post that Erbert underwent an emergency craniectomy, a surgery to relieve pressure on the brain caused a cranial hematoma. She is currently in stable condition, and Hough expressed his gratitude to the first responders and medical personnel who have been caring for her.

In a recent turn of events, Hayley Erbert, the wife of renowned Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough, found herself in a hospital bed following a medical episode on their Symphony of Dance tour. Hough took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that his wife became disoriented during their performance and was immediately taken to the hospital. The diagnosis was a cranial hematoma, resulting from a burst blood vessel, which required an emergency craniectomy surgery to relieve pressure on her brain. Thankfully, Erbert is now in stable condition.

Expressing his appreciation for the swift response of the first responders and the ongoing care provided the medical personnel, Hough requested prayers and positivity during this challenging time. The couple tied the knot in August, and their dance tour commenced the following month. Hough’s Instagram account has been flooded with well-wishes and positive thoughts from fellow professionals and celebrities associated with the show.

Hayley Erbert has been pursuing a career in dance from a young age, just like her husband. During her high school years, she competed in Season 10 of FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance and was recognized as one of the Top 3 women. Her talent led her to perform at various awards shows and work alongside esteemed artists such as Carrie Underwood and Paula Abdul. Erbert has also been part of her husband’s and his sister Julianne Hough’s tours and later joined the Dancing with the Stars troupe.

While the incident is undoubtedly distressing, fans and well-wishers are hopeful that Hayley Erbert’s road to recovery will be smooth.