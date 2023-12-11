Derek Hough’s Wife on the Road to Recovery Following Emergency Surgery

In a recent Instagram post, Derek Hough provided an update on his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, who was recently hospitalized and underwent an emergency craniectomy. The “Dancing With the Stars” judge expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received during this challenging time. Hough described his wife as an inspiration and spoke of her strength and resilience.

Erbert is now on the long road to recovery after the surgery, which took place after a performance in Washington D.C. Hough shared his heartfelt appreciation for the kindness and assistance they have received, noting that it has been both humbling and appreciated. He also expressed his hope that their family can find a way to pay it forward.

Hough previously shared the news of his wife’s hospitalization, explaining that she had experienced a cranial hematoma. An intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull and can be caused a burst blood vessel in the brain or trauma such as a car accident or fall. Erbert is currently in stable condition.

In response to Hough’s update, fellow celebrities sent their well-wishes and prayers to the couple. Alfonso Ribeiro, co-host of “DWTS,” expressed his support and assured Hough that there was no need to repay any prayers. Jennifer Love Hewitt sent healing and love to the couple, emphasizing the importance of their families during this time. Mira Sorvino also expressed her relief and love for the couple, sending well wishes to their family.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Hough tied the knot in August, after dating since 2015. They first met on “DWTS,” where Erbert was a dancer for seven seasons and four tours. Hough, a former “DWTS” pro dancer, has won the Mirrorball Trophy six times. The couple announced their engagement in June 2022.

As Hayley Erbert Hough continues her recovery, Derek Hough remains grateful for the support and love they have received. Their story serves as a reminder of the strength and resilience that can be found in times of adversity.