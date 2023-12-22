Derek Hough’s Wife Recovers from Emergency Craniectomy

After undergoing an emergency craniectomy this week, Hayley Erbert, the wife of Derek Hough, is now on the road to recovery. Hough, a judge on “Dancing with the Stars,” expressed his gratitude for the support and love they have received during this challenging time. Although words cannot fully convey their appreciation, Hough emphasized the kindness and assistance they have received, which has been both humbling and deeply appreciated. He hopes that as a family, they can find a way to pay it forward.

The incident occurred during the Symphony of Dance tour in Washington, D.C. Erbert became disoriented and was promptly taken to the hospital. Hough revealed that she had a hematoma from a burst blood vessel, which necessitated the emergency craniectomy. Fortunately, she is now in stable condition.

An emergency craniectomy is a type of brain surgery performed in critical situations to relieve pressure on the brain. During the procedure, a portion of the skull is removed to alleviate the compression. The removed piece of skull is later replaced through a subsequent surgery called a cranioplasty.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert got engaged in June 2022 and exchanged vows in August. They have inspired many with their love, strength, and resilience. As they embark on Hayley’s recovery journey, they are grateful for the overwhelming support they have received from friends, family, and fans. Their focus now is on healing and moving forward together.