Derek Hough’s Wife Hospitalized After Sudden Health Scare

Summary: Derek Hough, judge on Dancing With the Stars, revealed that his wife Hayley Erbert was admitted to the hospital and underwent an emergency procedure. Hough expressed gratitude towards the medical staff and requested prayers for his wife’s recovery.

Derek Hough, renowned dancer and judge on Dancing With the Stars, shared alarming news on Instagram about his wife Hayley Erbert’s hospitalization. Hough explained that after their recent tour performance in Washington D.C., Erbert experienced disorientation and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Medical professionals diagnosed Erbert with a cranial hematoma caused a burst blood vessel, which necessitated an emergency craniectomy. Hough, although concerned, provided reassurance to their supporters stating that his wife is now in stable condition.

Expressing gratitude, Hough thanked the first responders and medical staff who have been diligently caring for Erbert. He appealed to his followers for prayers and positivity during this challenging time.

Friends and fans rallied around the couple, displaying an outpouring of support in the comments section. Kevin Jonas, fellow performer, sent his well wishes, while Jenna Dewan extended prayers and love to the couple.

Xochitl Gomez, a star of DWTS season 32, dedicated her positivity and well wishes to Erbert, emphasizing her as a “shining light.”

Hough and Erbert’s love story began when they met during the So You Think You Can Dance tour in 2013. It wasn’t until years later, when Erbert joined the DWTS team, that a romantic spark ignited between them. The couple got engaged last year and officially tied the knot in August.

Erbert’s condition has improved since her emergency procedure, which clarifies that she had a craniectomy, not a craniotomy as previously stated.

While further details about Erbert’s recovery remain undisclosed, the couple continues to receive support from their community. Fans eagerly anticipate positive updates on Erbert’s health and stand united in sending healing thoughts her way.