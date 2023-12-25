Wife of Dancer Derek Hough Successfully Recovers from Surgery

After undergoing an emergency craniectomy earlier this month, Hayley Erbert, the wife of dancer and choreographer Derek Hough, has successfully completed a second surgery. Hough took to Instagram to update his followers and express his relief and gratitude. He thanked the medical team for their expertise and steady hands, especially Dr. Mai, who not only performed the surgery but also saved Erbert’s life two weeks ago.

The initial surgery took place on or about December 7 when Erbert became disoriented, prompting her immediate hospitalization. Since then, Hough has been providing regular updates on Instagram as Erbert began her journey to recovery.

Hough expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of support and prayers from fans, noting that their thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort during this challenging time. He acknowledged the love and care that surrounds them and credited it as a significant factor in his wife’s recovery.

The recent surgery marks a significant milestone in Erbert’s recovery journey, and Hough emphasized the crucial role that support from their loved ones and the community has played in reaching this point. He expressed hope and optimism for the future, knowing that his wife is on the path to a full recovery.

Fans and followers of Hough also showed their support, with many leaving messages of encouragement and love. Even Erbert’s mother commented on Hough’s post, expressing gratitude for his unwavering love and support for her daughter.

As the couple continues on the road to recovery, they are grateful for the love and overwhelming support they have received. They remain filled with hope and endless gratitude for their community’s unwavering presence during this challenging time.