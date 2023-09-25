Derby Goalkeeper Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Wife’s Battle with Cancer

Derby County goalkeeper Josh Vickers is grieving the loss of his wife, Laura, who tragically died of cancer just four months after their wedding. In an emotional tribute on social media, the 27-year-old former Lincoln and Rotherham keeper described Laura as the strongest, bravest, and most loving person he had ever met. He expressed their shared experiences of tears, laughter, and dancing during their difficult times together.

Vickers’ Derby teammates showed their support holding up his shirt during a game, offering their condolences in this difficult time. The football community and Vickers’ former clubs also expressed their messages of support and sympathy.

Despite her illness, Laura remained resilient and positive, always displaying a smile and refusing to let anything hinder her from enjoying life and creating cherished memories.

The loss of a spouse is an unimaginable tragedy, and our thoughts are with Josh Vickers and all who knew and loved Laura during this heart-wrenching time.

(Source: BBC News)

