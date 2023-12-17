New Title: Deputy Chief Minister Upholds Work over Controversy

Summary: The controversy surrounding the absence of senior BJP leaders during Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa’s assumption of office at the secretariat has been downplayed Bairwa himself. Amid allegations of caste discrimination, Bairwa emphasizes the importance of working towards making Rajasthan a developed state rather than engaging in controversies.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa has responded to the social media backlash and allegations of caste discrimination over the absence of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during his assumption of office at the secretariat. In a post on X, Bairwa sought to shift the focus towards the development of Rajasthan rather than engaging in controversies and spreading false news.

Unlike CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari, who had senior party leaders present during their office assumption, Bairwa was joined only his family members and officials. This difference sparked debates online, with some people alleging discrimination based on Bairwa’s Dalit background.

However, Bairwa chooses to prioritize his work rather than dwell on these allegations. He recognizes that the state of Rajasthan needs to be developed, and urges others to join him in driving progress. By downplaying the controversy, Bairwa sends a message that he is committed to the well-being of the state and its people.

While CM Sharma and Deputy CM Kumari received blessings from senior leaders who attended their functions, Bairwa remains determined to carry out his responsibilities, regardless of the absence of prominent figures. This emphasizes his dedication to fulfill his duty as the Deputy Chief Minister, regardless of external factors.

As social media continues to be a platform for public discourse, it is important that the focus remains on the work being done rather than engaging in divisive controversies. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa sets an example choosing to prioritize the development of Rajasthan over the noise surrounding his assumption of office.