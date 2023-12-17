Police Seize Over $250,000 Worth of Drugs After High-Speed Chase on Interstate 57

In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement officers seized more than $250,000 worth of drugs during a high-speed chase that unfolded on Interstate 57. The chase, which covered a distance of 115 miles, came to a dramatic end when deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect’s vehicle.

The driver, identified as Dejon D. Wooden from Los Angeles, California, was taken into custody and faces a multitude of felony charges, including cannabis trafficking, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, controlled substance trafficking, aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving, among others. Additionally, Wooden was cited for various misdemeanor traffic violations.

According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the suspect’s reckless behavior during the chase put not only the officers in danger but also other motorists on the road. The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and repeatedly attempted to run the deputies off the road. In an audacious attempt to evade capture, the suspect passed multiple semis in the emergency lane.

Following the successful stop of the vehicle, deputies discovered a significant quantity of drugs inside. A total of 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine, a schedule 2 narcotic, were recovered. The street value of these drugs was estimated to be more than $250,000.

The coordinated efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Effingham Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mt. Vernon Police Department, were instrumental in ensuring the successful outcome of the investigation.

Wooden is expected to appear before a judge later this week to face the charges brought against him. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that their unwavering commitment to removing drugs from the community and maintaining public safety remains steadfast.