Tunisians Express Concerns over Netflix Film Casting Choice

Summary: Tunisians are raising concerns about the casting of Denzel Washington as the Carthaginian general Hannibal in a Netflix movie. They argue that the racial and ethnic portrayal of Hannibal a black actor is historically inaccurate. Historian Mary Lefkowitz explains that Hannibal is believed to have descended from Semitic Phoenite settlers, which challenges the casting choice. Tunisian Member of Parliament, Yassine Mami, emphasizes the importance of defending Tunisian identity and listening to the reactions of civil society. A Change.org petition has also surfaced, urging Netflix to either cancel the film or ensure its accuracy.

Tunisians are voicing their disapproval of the casting decision for the upcoming Netflix movie featuring Denzel Washington as the ancient Carthaginian general Hannibal. Multiple news outlets in Tunisia are reporting complaints about the actor’s racial and ethnic composition not accurately portraying the historical figure.

The Tunisian news outlet La Presse highlights the concerns calling the casting choice “problematic.” Tunisians argue that since Carthage, the city built Phoenicians in present-day Tunisia, is located just 200 kilometers southwest of Sicily, considering Hannibal as a black African would be a historical error.

Historian Mary Lefkowitz sheds light on the issue, stating that the common understanding is that Hannibal descended from Semitic Phoenite settlers. This challenges the casting of a black actor for the role.

Tunisian Member of Parliament, Yassine Mami, emphasizes the importance of the government taking a stance on this matter, stating that it is about defending Tunisian identity and addressing civil society’s reactions.

Hannibal holds a revered status in Tunisia, with his name being present across various establishments, such as stores, hotels, and even the country’s currency. He is renowned for inflicting significant losses on the Roman military.

In response to these concerns, a petition has been created on Change.org, labeling the casting as “unacceptable and unethical.” The petition urges Netflix to either cancel the film or ensure that it accurately represents historical facts and events.