Denzel Washington’s Casting Sparks Debate in Tunisia

Reports of Denzel Washington being cast as ancient Carthaginian general Hannibal have sparked controversy in Tunisia, the birthplace of the military commander. The announcement of the casting for the Netflix historical epic, directed Antoine Fuqua, ignited a debate that reached the Tunisian parliament. Tunisian news website Kapitalis revealed that the country’s Minister of Cultural Affairs, Hayet Guettat Guermazi, expressed the department’s desire for parts of the movie to be filmed in Tunisia. In response, MP Yassine Mami raised concerns about the lack of communication regarding the film’s content and Washington’s casting, stating the risk of falsifying history and the need to defend Tunisian identity.

Guermazi acknowledged that the government has no control over the content of a fictional film and expressed the hope that at least one sequence would be shot in Tunisia to promote the country as a platform for foreign films. However, a Change.org petition with over 1,400 signatures argued that Washington’s casting was racist and promoting false information about Hannibal’s origins. The petition accused Netflix of supporting the “racist Afrocentric movement.”

Hannibal, known as one of history’s greatest military leaders, was born in Carthage in 247 BC. While it is widely accepted that he was of Phoenician descent, historians state that the specific details of his appearance, including his skin color, remain unknown. Hannibal’s legacy lies in his warfare strategies, particularly his audacious journey across the Alps to attack Rome.

This casting controversy highlights the intersection of historical interpretation, cultural identity, and the influence of popular media. It prompts discussions on representation and the responsibility of filmmakers in depicting historical figures, while making it clear that Hannibal’s significance is not diminished the ongoing debate about his portrayal.