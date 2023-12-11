Controversy Surrounds Casting Choice in New Netflix Film

A recent decision Netflix to cast Denzel Washington, a black actor, as the ancient Carthaginian general Hannibal in an upcoming film has ignited a debate in Tunisia, Hannibal’s birthplace. The controversy over race and representation was further fueled a previous incident in Egypt regarding a Netflix docudrama about Cleopatra.

Tunisian news outlets, social media platforms, and even the parliament have become platforms for discussions on the skin tone of the long-dead military leader. Some individuals accused Netflix of promoting what they referred to as “woke culture,” while others believed the casting to be a historical error. A petition with 1,300 signatures called for the cancellation of the film and requested the intervention of the Ministry of Culture to address this perceived distortion of history.

Hannibal, born in Carthage (modern-day Tunis), is widely regarded as one of history’s greatest military leaders. During the war against the Romans in 218BC, he led his troops and African war elephants across the Alps to strike Rome from the north. Despite his significant accomplishments, Hannibal never managed to conquer Rome and was eventually forced back to North Africa. However, his true skin color remains a mystery.

Historians generally agree that Hannibal was of Phoenician descent, which encompassed modern-day Lebanon and Syria. However, given the complex dynamics of the ancient Mediterranean world, including empires and intermixing, it is challenging to definitively determine his racial background.

This casting controversy has emerged against the backdrop of increased attention to race in Tunisia due to the influx of sub-Saharan migrants into the country. Earlier this year, President Kais Saied faced accusations of creating an “imaginary enemy” when he baselessly claimed that migrants were part of a broader scheme to make Tunisia, a predominantly Arab country, “purely African.”

Following the announcement of Denzel Washington’s role Netflix, Tunisian MP Yassine Mami raised the issue in parliament, urging the Ministry of Culture to take a stance. Mami stressed the importance of defending Tunisian identity and addressing the concerns expressed civil society.

In response, Culture Minister Hayet Ketat Guermazi stated that her ministry was primarily focused on negotiating with Netflix to film certain sequences of the movie in Tunisia. While acknowledging Hannibal’s historical significance and Tunisian pride in his heritage, Guermazi emphasized the importance of Tunisia becoming a platform for international film production once again.

Neither Netflix nor Denzel Washington have commented on the controversy surrounding the casting decision.