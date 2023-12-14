Denzel Washington’s Casting Sparks Controversy in Tunisia

Tunisia has been at the center of a brewing controversy following the announcement that Denzel Washington will play the role of Carthaginian general Hannibal in an upcoming Netflix film. The decision has sparked a debate about historical accuracy and representation within the country.

While the untitled movie, directed Antoine Fuqua, is based on the life of Hannibal and his battles against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War, critics in Tunisia have expressed concerns about Washington’s casting as a Black man for a historical figure of West Asian Semitic origin.

Tunisian Member of Parliament Yassine Mami voiced his objections, citing the risks of “falsifying history” and emphasizing the importance of defending Tunisian identity. Mami argued that depicting Hannibal as a Black man deviates from the true historical context.

On the other hand, Tunisia’s culture minister, Hayet Ketat-Guermazi, offered a more tempered response, acknowledging that the film is a work of fiction and stating that it is within Netflix’s right to make casting decisions. Ketat-Guermazi expressed hope that the movie would at least film some sequences in Tunisia to showcase the country as a location for foreign productions.

The debate over Washington’s casting in this film follows the recent announcement that he will also star in the sequel to “Gladiator.” As the discussions unfold, it raises broader questions about historical accuracy, representation, and the role of Hollywood in shaping narratives.

While it is essential for filmmakers to strive for historical accuracy, the decision to cast Washington may be viewed as a step toward diversifying historical narratives and challenging traditional casting conventions. As these discussions continue, it remains to be seen how they will impact the production of the film and conversations surrounding historical representation in Tunisia and beyond.