Denzel Washington’s Casting Decision Sparks Controversy in Tunisia

In a decision that has sparked controversy, Denzel Washington has been cast as the ancient Carthaginian general, Hannibal, in an upcoming Netflix movie directed Antoine Fuqua. This casting choice has raised objections in Tunisia, the home country of Hannibal.

Complaints have emerged from the Tunisian media and parliament regarding the depiction of Hannibal as a Black African. Some argue that this portrayal is historically inaccurate, as Hannibal was of West Asian Semitic origin, born in Carthage (now known as Tunis), the Tunisian capital, in 247 BC.

Tunisian Member of Parliament, Yassine Mami, has voiced concerns about the potential falsification of history and the need to take a position on this subject. Tunisian newspaper La Presse has also published an editorial expressing similar objections, considering the depiction of Hannibal as a Black African as a historical error.

However, Tunisia’s culture minister, Hayet Ketat-Guermazi, holds a more pragmatic view. She acknowledges that the film is a work of fiction and Netflix has the right to make casting choices. Ketat-Guermazi is currently negotiating with Netflix to shoot at least a portion of the film in Tunisia. She hopes that this will not only showcase the country as a filming location but also highlight their pride in Hannibal as a historical figure.

This controversy in Tunisia echoes a similar uproar in Egypt in April when Adele James, of mixed heritage, was cast as Cleopatra in Netflix’s docudrama “Queen Cleopatra.” Egyptian academics criticized this casting choice, arguing that Cleopatra was of European descent and not Black, despite being born in Egypt.

The untitled film about Hannibal will be written John Logan, an Academy Award-winning writer known for his work on films such as “The Aviator” and “Gladiator.” The movie will explore Hannibal’s pivotal battles against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War, where he famously invaded Italy riding a war elephant.

While representatives for Netflix, Washington, and Fuqua have not yet commented on the controversy, it is clear that this casting decision has ignited debates about historical accuracy and representation in Tunisia and beyond.