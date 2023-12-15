Denzel Washington’s Controversial Casting as Hannibal Barca Sparks Debate

A recent announcement regarding Denzel Washington’s casting as the legendary ancient general Hannibal Barca in an upcoming Netflix project has ignited a fiery debate. Tunisians have expressed their outrage, accusing the casting of being a case of “miscasting” and “falsifying history.”

Historically, Carthage, the home region of Hannibal, is situated in modern-day Tunisia. The streaming giant’s decision to endorse a film about Hannibal, who famously led an army across the Alps to battle the Roman Republic, has drawn criticism from Tunisians who believe the casting to be a historical error.

The Tunisian news outlet La Presse highlighted the perceived problem with casting a black actor as Hannibal. They argued that given Carthage’s close proximity to Sicily, Hannibal cannot be considered a black African. The outlet referred to ancient history and pointed out that Hannibal came from a family of Phoenician Semitic settlers, who were predominantly white. Carthaginian plays anecdotally portrayed Hannibal as a white Semite man.

This controversial casting choice has sparked broader discussions about Afrocentrism, historical accuracy, and the challenges faced the film industry when it comes to casting decisions.

As a response to the casting announcement, a petition on Change.org has emerged, demanding the cancellation of the Netflix project. The petition argues that the miscasting and falsification of history are unacceptable and unethical. Tunisians are also calling on the Tunisian Ministry of Culture to take action against what they perceive as an attempt to appropriate their history.

The controversy surrounding Denzel Washington’s casting as Hannibal Barca highlights the complexities of representing historical figures and raises important questions about authenticity and diversity in the entertainment industry. The debate continues to unfold, and it remains to be seen whether Netflix will address the concerns raised Tunisians.