DPS Board Votes to Sue Social Media Organizations Over Mental Health Concerns

The Denver Public Schools Board of Education has unanimously voted to retain attorneys in order to sue social media organizations such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube. The board believes that these platforms are causing harm to students’ mental health. The attorneys will receive 33.3% of any financial settlement obtained from these organizations.

During a presentation to the board, attorneys Kurt Goza and Joel Wright explained that social media organizations rely on advertising for revenue, and as a result, they need users to constantly engage with their platforms. However, there are growing concerns about the impact of these platforms on children and teenagers.

Goza expressed his concern about the potential harm being done to children these platforms, stating that “God only knows what this is doing to our kids.” The board supports the idea that these organizations should be held accountable for any damage caused to students’ mental health.

By retaining attorneys and pursuing legal action, the board hopes to raise awareness about the potential negative effects of social media on mental health. They believe that these organizations should take responsibility for the content on their platforms and implement measures to protect young users from harmful material.

This decision the Denver Public Schools Board of Education reflects a growing concern about the influence of social media on mental health, particularly among young people. It remains to be seen how this legal action will proceed and what impact it may have on the regulation and practices of social media organizations.

Sources: DenverGazette.com