Denver Nurse Takes to TikTok to Inspire Others Amidst Her Battle with Breast Cancer

Summary: Holly McCabe, a 30-year-old nurse from Denver, has recently been diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer and has turned to TikTok to share her journey and inspire others facing similar challenges. Through her videos, she aims to connect with fellow cancer patients and provide support. McCabe’s story highlights the importance of breast awareness in women of all ages, as breast cancer can be more aggressive in younger individuals. Denver7 Gives is raising funds to assist McCabe in her battle against breast cancer.

Breast cancer is a prevalent disease among women in the United States, ranking as the second most common cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Holly McCabe’s case, she discovered a lump in her breast while working as a nurse in Saint Joseph Hospital. Her interaction with a young woman celebrating the end of her chemotherapy journey inspired McCabe to examine herself and subsequently seek medical attention.

The diagnosis she received was triple-negative breast cancer, a form of cancer that lacks estrogen or progesterone receptors. The American Cancer Society states that this type of cancer tends to grow and spread rapidly and has limited treatment options, leading to a worse prognosis. Triple-negative breast cancer comprises approximately 10% to 15% of all breast cancer cases and mainly affects younger women, particularly those under 40, who are either Black or carry the BRCA1 mutation.

Dr. Heather West, the breast cancer lead at Denver Health, emphasizes the aggressive nature of breast cancer in younger women. While traditional recommendations suggest mammograms starting at age 40, West advises women of all ages to practice breast awareness and promptly consult their doctors if they notice any abnormalities. Speaking out and advocating for oneself is crucial, as nurse Katrina Little emphasizes.

Utilizing her TikTok account, McCabe aims to connect with others facing similar diagnoses and use her experience to inspire and provide support. Through her videos, she shares her journey and encourages others to follow along. Meanwhile, Denver7 Gives has initiated a fundraising campaign to assist McCabe in her battle against breast cancer. Contributions to the fund will be used exclusively to support local individuals in need. To donate, visit Denver7 Gives and select “Help Holly As She Battles Breast Cancer.”

Subscribe to the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter for more stories of hope and opportunities to help those in need.