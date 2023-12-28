Denver Broncos Make Change at Quarterback Position for Rest of Season

The Denver Broncos have made a significant decision regarding their quarterback position for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season. Head coach Sean Payton announced on Wednesday that he will be benching Russell Wilson for the final two games. Payton cited the team’s offensive struggles as the main reason for the change.

Payton emphasized that the decision was not solely an indictment on Wilson, but rather a reflection of the team’s overall offensive performance. “It’s more about what we weren’t doing effectively enough offensively,” Payton explained. “Our job is to get the ball in the end zone, and we have to be more efficient doing that.”

In place of Wilson, Jarrett Stidham will be given the opportunity to start in the remaining games. Stidham, who was signed as a free agent from the New England Patriots prior to this season, will have the chance to showcase his skills on the field.

While there may be speculation about the economic implications of the decision, Payton downplayed those factors. “The No. 1 push behind this decision is to get a spark offensively,” he asserted. “We’re desperately trying to win.”

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, was traded to the Broncos before the 2022 season after spending his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks. Despite his individual success, the Broncos have struggled to a 7-8 record this season. Wilson’s performance has included 3,070 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

The Broncos and Wilson’s agent have not yet provided a comment on the decision. As the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders in the final two games, Wilson broke his silence with a social media post expressing his confidence in the future.

The change at the quarterback position represents a pivotal moment for the Broncos as they seek to improve their offensive efficiency and finish the season on a strong note. Fans will be watching closely to see if Stidham can provide the spark needed for the team’s success.