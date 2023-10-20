Denver Broncos Inspire Viral Rap Song Criticizing Team’s Performance

Denver Broncos’ disappointing start to the season has become the subject of a popular rap song on TikTok. Local Denver rapper Malcom Whyz3 (pronounced “Wise”) released a “diss track” that has garnered over 1.1 million views in its first day.

The profanity-laced song targets various aspects of the Broncos organization, which has been struggling since their Super Bowl 50 victory. It questions the continued employment of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and criticizes coach Sean Payton for his comments about former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The song also takes aim at the team’s wide receiving corps, particularly Jerry Jeudy, whom it accuses of poor catching abilities. Additionally, it critiques the defense, referencing the Broncos’ once-dominant secondary, known as the “No Fly Zone.”

The Broncos’ lackluster performance and failure to make the playoffs in recent years have made them the subject of jokes and ridicule. This rap song Malcom Whyz3 is just one example of how fans are expressing their frustration with the team’s current state.

Sources:

– Malcom Whyz3’s TikTok account: @malcolmwhyz3

– Denver Broncos organization: [insert official source]

Note: The rap song contains explicit language and may not be suitable for all audiences.