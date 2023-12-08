WhatsApp and dentsu Partner to Revolutionize Customer Engagement

Amidst the ever-evolving landscape of customer-brand communications, WhatsApp and dentsu have joined forces to transform the way businesses engage with their customers. This groundbreaking partnership marks a significant milestone for dentsu, as it becomes the first global agency network solution provider for WhatsApp Business.

WhatsApp, with over 200 million business users worldwide, has emerged as a powerful platform for brands to connect with consumers on a more personal and conversational level. Through this integration with dentsu, brands will have the opportunity to leverage WhatsApp’s social and hyper-personal features to enhance their service, commerce, and loyalty experiences.

Studies conducted both Meta and Forrester further affirm the potential of messaging apps in building and nurturing customer relationships. A Meta study revealed that 75% of adults prefer to communicate with businesses through messaging apps, similar to how they interact with friends and family. Additionally, businesses using WhatsApp Business reported double-digit performance gains compared to traditional channels like email or SMS, according to a Forrester study.

To streamline access to WhatsApp Business, dentsu has developed a proprietary web platform that allows customers to manage all their interactions in one place. This end-to-end managed service, offered through its Merkle brand, enables businesses to harness the vast engagement and conversion potential of WhatsApp.

The partnership between dentsu and Meta is rooted in dentsu’s Sanpo Yoshi principles, which prioritize the satisfaction of all stakeholders involved. By leveraging advancements in AI and user experience, dentsu aims to co-develop innovative products and solutions that drive media and brand activation through the Meta family of apps.

Angela Tangas, CEO of dentsu UK&I, emphasized the importance of conversational experiences in customer-brand communications. Brands that embrace such experiences will not only thrive but also establish stronger, more meaningful connections with their customers.

Derya Matras, Meta VP Northern Europe Middle East Africa, expressed excitement over seeing how dentsu leverages the power of messaging to benefit its customers. The collaboration with WhatsApp presents endless possibilities for businesses to accomplish more within a chat and enhance their overall service experiences.

While this partnership is undoubtedly a significant step forward, it is surprising that WhatsApp has not pursued more strategic partnerships with other enterprises at a faster rate. Nevertheless, the collaboration between WhatsApp and dentsu paves the way for personalized and highly engaging customer interactions, benefitting both brands and consumers alike.