Title: Global Ad Spend Forecast Predicts Accelerated Growth in Digital Advertising

Summary: The latest dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts report reveals that global advertising spend is projected to reach $752.8 billion in 2024, with a 4.6% year-over-year growth for the ad industry. Digital advertising is expected to see significant growth, representing 58.8% of global advertising spend. The report highlights the impact of major sporting and political events on ad investments, including UEFA EURO2024 and the US presidential election. Additionally, the report introduces new benchmarks for ad spend, such as market GDP and population demographics. The analysis shows that advertisers will spend, on average, $139 per capita in 2024, a significant increase from 20 years ago. Retail media investments in the digital space are expected to grow the fastest, followed paid social investments and programmatic channels. TV ad spend is predicted to return to growth, with connected TV experiencing rapid expansion. Advertising spend is expected to increase across all regions, with the Americas surpassing Asia-Pacific as the most dynamic region.

Advertisers Shift Focus to Effective Planning and Buying for Attention

According to the dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts, advertisers are facing the challenge of reaching audiences who are receiving an increasing volume of ads. As a result, there is a growing focus on planning and buying for attention, rather than pure reach. Brands are seeking to maximize their return on investment capitalizing on the attention economy tools available to them.

Digital Advertising Takes the Lead with Accelerated Growth

Digital advertising is expected to follow an upward trajectory, reaching $442.6 billion in 2024 and representing 58.8% of global advertising spend. Although the growth rate has slowed down in recent years, digital advertising remains the main driver of ad spend growth. The report predicts a continued increase in digital ad investments, with an additional $27.1 billion spend expected next year.

TV Advertising Makes a Comeback, Connected TV Shows Rapid Growth

After two consecutive years of declining ad spend, TV advertising is predicted to return to growth in 2024, capturing 23.0% of ad spend. Connected TV is expected to experience a rapid growth rate of 30.8%, almost doubling the growth seen in 2023. Major video platforms are launching or refining their ad offerings, further fueling the growth of connected TV advertising.

Expanding Ad Spend Across All Regions

The dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts report projects advertising spend growth across all regions. The Americas, the largest region in terms of ad spend, is expected to be the most dynamic region in 2024, with a forecasted 5.8% growth. Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow 4.0% compared to 2023, while EMEA is expected to see a 2.7% growth. The report also reveals that the first quarter of 2024 will be the slowest, with growth accelerating in the following quarters, particularly during the third quarter coinciding with major sports events.

In conclusion, the dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts report paints a positive outlook for the advertising industry, with accelerated growth expected in digital advertising. Advertisers are focusing on effective planning and buying for attention to maximize their return on investment. With the rise of digitalization and emerging technologies, brands have the opportunity to leverage AI, automation, and digital capabilities to drive performance and outcomes.