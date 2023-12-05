Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas Calls Out Team’s Effort in Week 13

In a surprising turn of events, wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is currently on injured reserve, took to social media to express his frustration with the New Orleans Saints’ performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 13. Thomas, known for his talent and strong work ethic, did not hold back in his criticism.

Thomas posted on his now-deleted X account about a specific play where wide receiver A.T. Perry was wide open, but a miscommunication resulted in an interception thrown quarterback Derek Carr. Thomas expressed his disappointment, stating, “When your eyes don’t work, you get people hurt. It’s no mystery, and it’s something that needs to be studied.”

These comments from Thomas come as a blow to the team, especially considering his absence from the field due to injury. However, Saints head coach Dennis Allen opted to address the situation internally rather than publicly respond to Thomas’ remarks. When asked about the posts, Allen stated, “We’ll keep that in-house. But I guess I was made aware of that last night.”

While Thomas was expressing his views from a distance, the sentiment among Saints fans at the Superdome during the game was equally negative. The team’s lackluster performance highlights the precarious position they find themselves in with a 5-7 record. In order to salvage their playoff hopes, the Saints must regroup and deliver stronger performances in the games to come.

It remains to be seen how Thomas’ comments will impact team morale and dynamics moving forward. The Saints will need to address the issues raised Thomas and find ways to improve their gameplay as they fight to stay in contention for a playoff spot. Only time will tell if this public criticism sparks positive change within the organization.