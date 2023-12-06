Denise Austin Shares Inspiring Fitness Journey on Instagram

Denise Austin, the renowned fitness celebrity known for her VHS exercise tapes and television series in the 1980s and 1990s, continues to inspire her followers with her fitness journey. Recently, the 66-year-old fitness model took to Instagram to share a series of “then and now” photos from the 1990s, showcasing her strength and dedication over the years.

In the pictures, Austin can be seen posing on the beach wearing the same red, high-cut bathing suit she wore 30 years ago. She paired the swimsuit with black socks and white sneakers, while holding a set of light handweights in both photos. The caption read, “Then and now!!!!! What a fun #ThrowbackThursday to look back on from my exercise TV show.”

Austin’s fitness journey has garnered a significant following on social media, with 364k followers on Instagram alone. Fans have been showering her with love and support, not just for her workouts, but also for her positive attitude and youthful appearance.

Many people find inspiration in Denise Austin’s fitness routines and health ideas. She frequently shares workout videos and personal experiences on Instagram, including walking the Sports Illustrated runway with her daughter, Katie Austin. Austin’s dedication to staying active and maintaining a balanced lifestyle has resonated with her followers.

In an interview, Austin emphasized the importance of balance, saying, “I believe in eating good foods and always have—eat well 80% of the time and have your treats 20% of the time.” She also attributes her positive mindset to gratitude and being grateful for life.

Austin’s fitness journey is not just about physical strength but also about posture and maintaining strong muscles as one ages, particularly for women. Her journey serves as a reminder that staying active and embracing a positive outlook can contribute to overall well-being.

Denise Austin’s Instagram posts continue to inspire others to prioritize their health and fitness, showing that age is just a number when it comes to living a vibrant and active life.