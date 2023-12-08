House Democrats Demand Action from Tech Executives on Abortion Misinformation

House Democrats are calling on tech executives Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to take immediate action to combat the spread of abortion misinformation on their respective platforms. In letters obtained exclusively Rolling Stone, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee expressed concern over the proliferation of false and dangerously inaccurate content about abortion on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The committee argues that the spread of misinformation on these platforms can lead individuals to doubt their healthcare providers and institutions, putting their health and safety at risk. The problem has become even more significant in the wake of legislative and judicial challenges to reproductive rights and the emboldenment of anti-abortion groups online.

Despite having guidelines aimed at addressing misinformation, the letters highlight reports indicating that the platforms allow the spread of abortion misinformation and inconsistently enforce their own policies.

Representative Jasmine Crockett criticized the platforms for prioritizing profit over women’s health and safety, especially for marginalized communities. The committee specifically raised concerns about X allowing posts promoting untested and potentially dangerous abortion reversal procedures while restricting ads and promotions for abortion services.

Similarly, they questioned Meta’s approach to mitigating abortion misinformation, citing instances where posts containing medically accurate information were removed under the company’s policies on violence and incitement.

The letters referenced studies showing that Facebook has earned revenue from anti-abortion organizations running ads with misinformation about medication abortion procedures and abortion pill reversal. The committee stressed the urgency of intervention to ensure that misinformation does not undermine users’ ability to access appropriate and safe medical care.

With abortion remaining a critical issue, especially in upcoming elections, it is vital to address the dissemination of false information. Democrats argue that accurate and reliable information, not propaganda, is necessary for people seeking abortion care services. It remains to be seen how Musk and Zuckerberg will respond to these calls for action.