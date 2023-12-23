New Season of Demon Slayer Announced: Hashira Training Begins Soon

A highly anticipated new season of the popular anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, has been announced. The upcoming season, titled “Hashira Training Arc,” is set to release in Spring 2024, as revealed in a newly released promotional trailer.

The trailer, which showcases exciting scenes from the anime, has left fans eager for the premiere. Produced Ufotable, the animation studio known for their stunning visuals, Demon Slayer continues to captivate audiences with its unique storytelling and superb animation.

In a surprising move, the first episode of the new season will be screened worldwide alongside Episode 11 of the Swordsmith Village Arc. Fans can expect an immersive experience as these episodes will be presented in 4K and IMAX formats. The theatrical edition of the premiere is scheduled to debut in Japan on February 2, followed a release in North America on February 23.

As the anime progresses, fans are excited to explore the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc. This arc, starting from volume 16 of the manga, follows the journey of Tanjiro as he trains under the guidance of the Stone Hashira, Himejima. The rigorous training is designed to prepare him for the battles that lie ahead as a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Meanwhile, the search for Nezuko and Ubuyashiki continues as the demon lord, Muzan, remains relentless in his pursuit. With the Final Battle Arc still looming, fans are eager to see how the story unfolds as Tanjiro and his allies face formidable challenges.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become a global phenomenon, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide with its compelling characters and intense action sequences. The upcoming season promises to deliver more of the thrilling storytelling and breathtaking animation that has made the series a true sensation.

Stay tuned for further updates on the Hashira Training Arc as we eagerly await the Spring 2024 release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.