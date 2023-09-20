Demon Slayer Season 4: The Swordsmith Village Arc Coming to Netflix in September 2023

The highly popular anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is set to release its fourth season, The Swordsmith Village Arc, on Netflix in September 2023. The series, based on the manga of the same name Koyoharu Gotōge, has gained immense popularity since its release, with each season surpassing expectations.

Demon Slayer has become one of the highest-grossing media franchises in history, generating over $8.75 billion in sales revenue since its debut in 2016. The franchise’s success also extends to its film adaptation, which holds the record for the highest-grossing Japanese film, earning $500 million at the box office.

While the Swordsmith Village Arc is officially the third season of Demon Slayer, Netflix categorizes it as the fourth season to avoid confusion. Netflix lists the seasons as follows: Season 1 – 26 episodes, Season 2 (Mugen Train Arc) – 7 episodes, Season 3 (Entertainment District Arc) – 11 episodes, and Season 4 (Swordsmith Village Arc) – 11 episodes.

The release date for Demon Slayer season 4 on Netflix was a pleasant surprise for fans, as it was announced to be arriving a whole year earlier than expected. The official Demon Slayer Twitter account announced that the Swordsmith Village Arc would be available for streaming on September 28th, 2023.

The plot of the Swordsmith Village Arc takes Tanjiro, the main protagonist, to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, the highest-ranking swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps. Tanjiro and his comrades face new battles against lurking demons in this arc.

Demon Slayer can be streamed on Netflix in numerous countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, and France. However, the availability of episodes may vary region.

With the upcoming release of Demon Slayer season 4 on Netflix, fans of the series can look forward to diving deeper into the captivating world of demon slaying.