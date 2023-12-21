Exciting Renovations Underway in Hicksville

Demolition work is set to begin in Hicksville, signaling the start of a major revitalization project in the area. The rundown site near the Long Island Rail Road station will undergo significant transformation as two buildings are knocked down and replaced a new development. The project, led Alpine Residential, will feature 7,660 square feet of commercial space, 189 apartment units, and 338 parking spaces on two underground levels.

Todd Schefler, one of the managing partners at Alpine Residential, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “To take a very blighted site… and turn it into a vibrant, active area next to the train is exciting.” The development will offer studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, including 19 units designated as affordable housing. Plans also include native plantings, open space courtyards, and play areas for children.

The construction phase is expected to create 370 jobs and is projected to be completed in approximately 28 months. Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor, Joseph Saladino, views the Newbridge Road project as a catalyst for future endeavors in Hicksville. He stated, “We will be doing something that has not been done before in Hicksville — a real mixed-use project on a major scale, with courtyards, open space, and meeting space for the public to gather.”

This initiative to revitalize downtown Hicksville is part of a larger effort to transform the area into a vibrant and walkable community. Rezoning was undertaken in 2021 to allow for mixed-use development, and a $10 million grant from the New York State government has been allocated for infrastructure improvements and open-space projects surrounding the Hicksville train station.

Brian Nevin, a town spokesman, revealed that a portion of the state grant has been dedicated to the Alpine Residential project, with the remainder earmarked for future developments scheduled to commence in 2024. Eric Alexander, director of Vision Long Island, lauded the collaboration between the developers and the community, recognizing the positive impact that the project will have on the train station area.

With the excitement building and renovations underway, the residents of Hicksville can look forward to a fresh and vibrant future for their community.