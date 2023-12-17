Democrats Seek to Break Republican Supermajority in Florida

New Insights into Democrat’s Strategy to Gain Florida District

The Florida Democratic Party is focusing its efforts on flipping the strongly Republican House District 35 in the upcoming local election. Recent results in a runoff election have given Democrats cause for optimism, as there was a 10-point swing of support towards their party in a nearby district. If a similar change of heart occurs in HD-35, where the margin is currently 11 points, the Democrats could secure a significant victory.

The Republican candidate, Erika Booth, will face off against Tom Keen, a businessman and U.S. Navy veteran, who has gained momentum after a surprising win in the Democratic primary. Although Keen has fewer campaign funds than his opponent, his unexpected victory suggests that he may have a strong chance of success in the general election.

The Florida Democratic Party has prioritized the House District 35 seat, which President Joe Biden won five points in the 2020 presidential election. Nikki Fried, Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, stated that they would be actively campaigning for Keen, engaging in door-to-door outreach and voter registration efforts. The party aims to demonstrate to the people of Central Florida that they are committed to bringing about meaningful change in Tallahassee.

While Democrats are hopeful about their prospects in HD-35, they still face an uphill battle in the state legislature. Republicans currently hold a significant majority in both the lower and upper houses. With 83 out of 120 seats in the lower house and 28 out of 40 seats in the state senate, Republicans have a firm grip on Florida’s legislative power.

The Republican dominance was further solidified after a redistricting map was approved, allowing the GOP to gain four additional congressional seats. However, this move was criticized for allegedly diminishing the power of Black voters. Although a lawsuit against the redistricting map initially succeeded, an appellate court recently overturned the ruling.

As both parties gear up for the upcoming election, the nation watches to see if the Democrats can break the Republican supermajority in Florida and gain a foothold in a traditionally conservative state.