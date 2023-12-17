Christian Kleinjans to Run for Ottawa County Board of Commissioners

Summary: Christian Kleinjans has been chosen as the Democratic candidate for the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners in a special recall election. He will be running against Republican Lucy Ebel for the District 2 seat. The recall election was triggered after petitioners deemed Ebel and other conservative commissioners backed the Ottawa Impact PAC to be “too extreme.” The election will take place on May 7th.

Christian Kleinjans, a Holland High School graduate and U.S. Navy veteran, has been selected as the Democratic candidate for the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners in a special recall election. Kleinjans, who has lived in District 2 for the past 30 years with his family, is currently working as a community nutrition instructor and is a dedicated volunteer for the Ottawa County Community Emergency Response Team. Additionally, he serves on the county’s board of Community Mental Health and the Advisory Board of Ottawa Food.

According to Kleinjans’ website, District 2 showcases a high level of diversity in various aspects, making it a true crossroads of the county. He believes that with such diversity comes the need for effective representation that works towards a better future for all. Kleinjans is committed to serving the community listening to their aspirations and working diligently to meet their needs.

The recall election, originally triggered the submission of enough signatures petitioners, will see Kleinjans go head-to-head with the incumbent Republican commissioner, Lucy Ebel. Ebel and her conservative political action committee, Ottawa Impact, have been the target of criticism due to their allegedly extreme policies. Supporters of the recall effort believe that a change in leadership is necessary to better align with the aspirations and values of the community.

The special election, set to be held on May 7th, will serve as a crucial opportunity for voters to voice their opinions and choose the candidate they believe will best represent their interests. As Christian Kleinjans steps forward as the Democratic candidate, he aims to bring his experience, dedication, and understanding of the district to the table, promising to work tirelessly for a brighter and more inclusive future for Ottawa County.