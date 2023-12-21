John Whitmire Defeats Sheila Jackson Lee to Become Houston’s Next Mayor

According to the latest projections from NBC News, Texas state Sen. John Whitmire has emerged victorious in the runoff election for the mayoral race in Houston. Whitmire defeated his fellow Democrat, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, to become the next mayor of the fourth-largest city in the U.S.

The November 7 election featured a crowded field of 18 candidates, with Whitmire leading ahead of Jackson Lee 9 percentage points. Throughout the campaign, Whitmire outpaced his opponent in fundraising and advertising. AdImpact reports that he spent over $2 million on ads since the November election, while Jackson Lee only spent just over $60,000.

One of Whitmire’s campaign ads showcased his vision for Houston, emphasizing the importance of a responsive city government. Democratic Rep. Sylvia Garcia also appeared in the ad, emphasizing Whitmire’s commitment to keeping the streets safe and protecting the city’s children.

During the runoff election, the issue of crime took center stage. Whitmire consistently stressed his dedication to holding violent offenders accountable and supporting nonviolent offenders in turning their lives around. He received an endorsement from the police officers union, further underscoring his tough stance on crime.

While Jackson Lee secured endorsements from prominent figures such as outgoing Mayor Sylvester Turner, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Whitmire also received a boost from a controversy surrounding his opponent’s campaign. In late October, audio emerged of Jackson Lee berating a member of her staff for a missing document. She apologized but the incident seemed to impact her campaign negatively.

John Whitmire’s victory marks a significant milestone in his political career as he is the longest-serving member of the Texas state Senate. His recent win will trigger a special election to fill his vacant seat in the chamber.

In Houston, residents can expect a new era of leadership focused on tackling crime and ensuring a responsive and accountable city government under Mayor-elect John Whitmire.